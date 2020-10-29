US Treasury Department spokesperson Monica Crowley discusses Trump’s huge GDP numbers





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Trump Administration is taking steps to rebuild our economy and ensure business big and small can safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, President Trump built the greatest economy the country we have ever seen. He credits his tax and regulation cutting policies for the enormous growth.

Every demographic saw the lowest unemployment numbers they have ever seen. Hispanics, African-Americans, women, everyone.

GDP number just announced. Biggest and Best in the History of our Country, and not even close. Next year will be FANTASTIC!!! However, Sleepy Joe Biden and his proposed record setting tax increase, would kill it all. So glad this great GDP number came out before November 3rd. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2020

Thursday, GDP numbers were released that were “biggest and best in the history of our country.” Despite the pandemic forcing the whole country into lockdown, President Trump has implemented policies for a quick “V shaped” recovery.

On the campaign, President Trump is touting his economic success by telling Americans the election is between a “Trump recovery and a Biden Depression.”

U.S. Treasury Department spokesperson Monica Crowley joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the historic GDP numbers and economic recovery we have seen under President Trump.

How about that blockbuster 3rd Quarter GDP number?! 💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1cVFpMqqUv — Monica Crowley (@TreasurySpox) October 29, 2020