USA Today names Petco Park the best MLB ballpark in 2022





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – USA Today has named San Diego’s Petco Park the number one stadium in the MLB.

USA Today writes, “Petco Park is simply the best place to watch a baseball game. The location (embedded in downtown San Diego), the weather, the food, the beer and, of course, the stadium itself — it’s all phenomenal. Petco Park often doesn’t get the credit it deserves when compared to the Fenways and Wrigleys of the baseball world. But don’t listen to those people. Petco Park is the best stadium in baseball.”

They deemed the top five stadiums:

Petco Park – San Diego Padres Oracle Park – San Francisco Giants PNC Park – Pittsburgh Pirates Wrigley Field – Chicago Cubs Dodger Stadium – Los Angeles Dodgers

The full USA Today article can be read here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Petco Park (@petcopark)