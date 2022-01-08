USATF 2022 Cross Country Championships takes off at Mission Bay Park

MISSION BAY PARK (KUSI) – The six-race 2022 USATF Cross Country Championships are scheduled for Saturday at Mission Bay Park with eight Olympians entered, including Tokyo women’s marathon bronze medalist Molly Seidel.

Entrants in the 10K pro women’s national championship also include Alicia Monson, who finished 13th in the 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Games, Emily Infeld, a 2016 Olympian in the 10,000 meters and 2018 national champion, and defending champion Natosha Rogers. The race is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The 10K pro men’s national championship will conclude the meet and is scheduled for 1:50 p.m. Five Olympians have entered — steeplechasers Benard Keter and Hillary Bor, 10,000-meter runners Leonard Korir and Shadrack Kipchirchir, and 1,500-meter runner Ben Blankenship.

Korir won the 2017 and 2018 championships. Kipchirchir won the 2019 championship.

The opening championship race will be a 6K for women 30 and older set for 9:30 a.m. An 8K for men 30 and older is set for 10:30 a.m., a 6K for women and girls 20 and under at 11:30 a.m. and an 8K for men and boys 20 and under at 12:15 p.m.

The six championship races will be preceded by a community 4K run at 8:45 a.m.

The races will be run on an European-style 2,000-meter grass loop running along East Mission Bay Park. The terrain during the first 1,000 meters of the loop is primarily flat and very fast. During the second 1,000 meters of the loop the course includes a series of five small hills.

The average width of the course is 10 meters and there are a few sections where the course briefly narrows to about 5 meters in width. This course was also used for the 2008, 2011, and 2020 USATF Cross Country Championships.

The women’s and men’s winners will each receive $2,000 while each of the masters winners will receive $1,000.

The meet will be televised by the subscription streaming service USATF.TV+ beginning at 9:25 a.m.

KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was live from the venue with more details.