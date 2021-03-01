USBP Agents seize over 25 pounds of methamphetamine & fentanyl during traffic stop

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States Border Patrol has released photos and information regarding a traffic stop where they seized methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The incident happened Wednesday, around 8:00 AM, near Imperial Beach, California.







The full press release of the traffic stop is below:

SAN DIEGO—U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents seized methamphetamine and fentanyl during a traffic stop last week. The incident occurred Wednesday at approximately 8 a.m., when agents patrolling near Imperial Beach, California initiated a vehicle stop on a white Chevrolet Camaro. A K-9 team conducted an inspection around the exterior of the vehicle resulting in a positive alert. Searching further, agents discovered 11 cellophane wrapped packages in the vehicle’s rocker panels. Inside was 5.25 pounds of fentanyl and 20.37 pounds of methamphetamines. The combined street value of the narcotics is $124,201. During the search agents also found $4,534 in U.S. currency and an empty 10-round, 9-mm pistol magazine. The man and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and he now faces federal prosecution. USBP agents seized the Camaro. “Thanks to the professionalism and dedication of our agents on the frontline, these dangerous drugs will not reach any community in our country,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.