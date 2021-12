USC Football’s Kenan Christon appeals suspension from team





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Sept. 17, 2018, Silver Pigskin Finalist, Kenan Christon committed to USC. Three short years later Kenan’s athletic career was cut short.

For the first time ever, Kenan talks out about the altercation that cost him his athletic career at USC. He remains on suspension from the USC football team as he appeals the suspension. The big question being asked today, is why he’s suspended in the first place.