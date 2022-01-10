USD Associate Professor, Alan Gin, talks on the economic outlook of 2022

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Associate Professor at USD, Alan Gin, about the prospective economic future in 2022.

Here are some of his projections:

1. The economy looks solid in terms of economic growth and unemployment.

2. The national economy is expected to grow at a 4 percent rate

3. The unemployment rate is expected to remain below 4 percent as the shortage of workers will continue.

more in the interview above.