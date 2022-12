USD hosts watch party to cheer on volleyball team in NCAA final four

The USD Toreros Womens Volleyball team made it to the final four in the NCAA tournament of the first time in history.

So, members of the USD community, current and former, went out to ‘Home & Away’ restaurant in Old Town to cheer on their team who was playing in Omaha.

They unfortunately fell to Texas 3-1, but put up a run that all of San Diego is proud of.