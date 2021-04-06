USD nursing students help to administer COVID-19 vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – USD nursing students have been volunteering at myriad county vaccination sites, helping the populace reach herd immunity.

For Basma Adams, First Year Master’s Entry Program in Nursing student at University of San Diego’s Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, the volunteer experience has helped solidify her convictions about becoming a nurse.

Adams joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss her volunteer vaccination experiences.