USD Professor compares Trump to a dictator for fighting back against voter fraud





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrats and so-called experts have routinely said there is zero evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. But, the Trump campaign and most of the more than 73 million Americans who voted to give President Trump a second term disagree.

The president’s lawyers have filed lawsuits in several battleground states contesting the results of the elections.

Since election day, the SCOTUS ordered Pennsylvania to separate their election day votes, and the ones received after election day. And Thursday, a Pennsylvania judge ruled in favor of the Trump campaign, ordering the state not to count the mail-in ballots that are unable to be proven valid. The judge’s order ruled the PA Secretary of State “lacked statutory authority” to override election law just two days before election day.

Furthermore, the Trump campaign has found many dead people to have voted in the election.

University of San Diego Political Science and International Relations Professor, Dr. Casey Dominguez, joined KUSI News to discuss the election validity process. Dr. Dominguez flat out denied there was any wrongdoing at all in the 2020 election.

She went as far as comparing President Trump to a dictator for fighting back against the obvious problems of voter fraud that has been highlighted by his team and everyday Americans across the country since election day.

“There really isn’t any evidence being presented to any of the courts that there is anything wrong with any of these ballots,” she said. She continued to say that President Trump simply “can’t win these challenges.”