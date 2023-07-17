USD Professor Dan Roccato: We need to reform, not forgive student loan repayments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden plans to cancel $39 billion in student debt for 804,000 borrowers.

Across the country, 43.6 million borrowers have federal student loan debt.

Biden plans to use the Higher Education Act for more forgiveness, but Republicans are coming out firmly in opposition to the plan.

USD Professor of Finance Dan Roccato joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to outline the plan and explain why he believes it is not the best way to move forward.