USD Soccer Coach Brian Quinn discusses the state of soccer globally

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The aborted plan to create a breakaway Super League with 12 of the biggest clubs in European soccer was perhaps the most egregious example of a sporting venture that quickly fell flat on its face.

There are others that had a similar fate. A cricket series established by financier Allen Stanford brought embarrassment to English authorities and was ditched after the American was charged with fraud. A proposal for a internationally staged 39th game in the Premier League didn’t last long. Unhappy Formula One teams threatened to set up a breakaway championship after the 2009 season. And a footrace across America in the late 1920s nicknamed the “Bunion Derby” was a flop.

Globally, sports fans have been concentrating on events that potentially threaten to alter the soccer landscape for generations.

USD Soccer Coach Brian Quinn joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the rise and fall of the Super League.