USD Theatre students create virtual production of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program’s students use all the tools of streaming theatre to bring the Bard’s most popular comedy directly to your screen.

Filled with music, humor, and magnificent poetry, this dream unfolds in an enchanted forest where fairies play tricks on unsuspecting lovers, and bumbling actors are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings.

Add to this a secret potion that grants love at first sight, and anything can—and does—happen!

Ingenious director Sam White transports the action to industrial America circa 1940, where the assembly line is as magical as the woods of Athens.

Program Director, Jesse Perez, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.