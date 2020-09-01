USD to host two panel on racial justice

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Dr. Joi Spencer, Interim Dean at the University of San Diego’s School of Leadership and Education Sciences (SOLES), will be joining four other education leaders to deliver a free two-day panel discussion for teachers and school administrators focused on racial justice in education on September 2nd and September 9th.

Five education leaders from across the country will lead the panel discussion titled, “Racial Justice in School, Renewing the Commitment” and provide resources for teachers and administrators to address racial inequity in their districts, schools and classrooms as they start the new school year.

Areas of discussion will include:

• How to look for subtle ways that racism exists in the classroom and how to address it

• How to celebrate the history and cultures of different groups throughout the school year

• How to close the “achievement gap” and end the repetition of inequities in the classroom particularly those that are race-based

On Wednesday, September 2 at 4 p.m., the administrator’s panel event will focus on ways in which educators can support racial justice in a K-12 setting. Administrators can register here.

On Wednesday, September 9 at 4 p.m., the interactive panel for teachers will allow for a collaboration amongst justice-minded teachers to grow an equity framework in the classroom.