Used car prices up over 20% from a year ago

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – You probably know that home prices here in San Diego are quickly rising. But, so are the prices of used cars.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, used car prices have been soaring at an unprecedented rate.

So is it time for you to sell your used car?

