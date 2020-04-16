USO San Diego kicks into high gear with minimal crew

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In a military town like San Diego, the need to stay healthy could be a matter of national security. Now that thousands of military members and their families have been quarantined and ordered to stay home, the USO is stepping up big time to help all of them stay healthy.

“We have supported more than 4000-members in the past 21 days. Everything from filling their pantries with healthy food to filling their shelves with cleaning supplies and a variety of care packages,” says Ashley Camac, Executive Director of USO San Diego.

Ever since World War Two, the USO has been helping military families deal with the hardships of living the military life. The great Bob Hope made them wildly famous with his patriotic USO road shows in all parts of the world. Seventy-nine years later, the USO is more important than ever.

“Right now we’re supporting active duty military as well as their families all over San Diego County. As military members we know what it’s like to have tough times. But this is not like anything before. Unlike a war, we couldn’t plan for this. We’re reacting everyday to different needs,” Camac said.

Right now the USO San Diego is working out of an 8000-square warehouse off Morena Blvd. The place is packed with donated food, cleaning supplies and just about everything you’d need to survive while in isolation.

“Including our Virtual Learning program that we have for the kids. It’s a partnership with Microsoft and we have special learning plans for STEM programs (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) as well as story telling over computers,” Camac said.

You can connect to the Virtual Learning through the USO Facebook page.

While much of the food and cleaning products are delivered to the various bases and military property, this Friday the warehouse on 4645 Morena Blvd is having an open house. They are expecting more than 1000-people to line up and get almost anything they need to keep going.

And one last note. Normally the USO is full of volunteers. Not anymore. They were ordered to stay away and stay home. As of this moment, the entire USO San Diego operation is being run by 10-people. Ten very talented and dedicated people.