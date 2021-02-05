USO’s 80th Anniversary celebration promotes effort to give more than thanks





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United Service Organizations (USO) will celebrate 80 years of strengthening America’s military service members by connecting them to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation.

“Our local USOs throughout the West are proud to celebrate the USO’s legacy of serving America’s Armed Forces,” said USO West President Bob Kurkjian. “We believe a strong America is a force for good in the world, and our strength as a nation rests on keeping service members connected to the things they joined the Armed Forces to defend – family, home and country.”

Executive Director of USO San Diego, Ashley Camac, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss how USO San Diego celebrated with Operation Cake Drop at all bases and installations throughout San Diego in honor of USO’s birthday.