USPS Commemorates ‘Date Meets ZIP’ distinction in Serra Mesa

SERRA MESA (KUSI)- Thursday, September 21, 2023 the Serra Mesa Post Office celebrated a once-a-century alignment of the date on the calendar–9/21/23–with its ZIP Code–92123. This only occurs in a few locations nationwide and the Serra Mesa community was proud to gather at their local USPS for a day full of food/drinks, live music, and special giveaways.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was there for the celebration of ‘92123 Day’ and spoke with USPS spokesperson, Mayra Elena-Hernandez about the event. Hernandez says, the Serra Mesa community is proud today and excited to celebrate this historic day surrounded by local businesses and Serra Mesa residents.

Full story can be found below: