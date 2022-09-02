USS Midway to host American Patriot Award Gala on Thursday Sept. 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum will pay tribute to Gary Sinise and the Gary Sinise Foundation at its annual American Patriot Award gala on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022.

This prestigious award is presented to Gary Sinise for his patriotism and selfless devotion to the veterans and first responders that defend our freedoms and protect our citizens.

David Koontz, director of marketing at the USS Midway Museum, joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowksi to discuss the event and how KUSI viewers can get involved.