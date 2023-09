USS Midway holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s been 22 years since the tragic September 11th attacks in New York, and Americans across the country are still mourning those that lost their lives.

The USS Midway Museum held an emotional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was in attendance.