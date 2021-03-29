USS Midway Museum celebrates National Vietnam War Veterans Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – March 29, 2021, is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

In honor of these veterans, the USS Midway Museum is offering FREE admission to Vietnam War veterans all day long.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner was aboard the USS Midway Museum speaking with various Vietnam War Veterans about this special day, and they each shared some incredible personal stories from their time serving.

First, Wagner spoke with retired Navy Commander/Intelligence officer Phil Eakin. Eakin was an ensign on the destroyer USS Higbee when it was bombed by the North Vietnamese Air Force in 1971 during a combat operation in the Gulf of Tonkin. Four members of the Higbee’s crew were wounded in the attack.

Next, KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with retired Navy Captain Jack Ensch, a F-4 Phantom naval aviator (radar intercept officer). Ensch was shot down in 1972, and a prisoner of war for nearly a year. Monday, March 29th, is the 48th anniversary of him leaving Hanoi. Ensch was also the final commander of Naval Training Center (now Liberty Station) before the base was closed down.

Next we heard from retired Navy Commander Vern Jumper, the AIR BOSS (air operations officer) on the USS Midway when the ship evacuated more than 3,000 refugees from South Vietnam during the fall of Saigon in 1975. It was a 30-hour ordeal of controlled chaos but there was no loss of life. Jumper also served as an F-4 Phantom pilot.

And finally, KUSI’s Allie Wagner spoke with Nguyen Nguyen (pronounced “Win-Win”), a pilot for the South Vietnam Air Force. He flew thousands of combat hours in multiple aircraft. Nguyen escaped Vietnam with family in 1975 after the fall of Saigon.