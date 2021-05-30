USS Midway Museum offers ‘Legacy Week’ to honor and remember veterans





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum is inviting guests to participate in “Legacy Week” to honor veterans and active military.

On May 30, visitors have the opportunity to meet former aviators at the museum and see the aircrafts they flew.

A virtual Memorial Day wreath ceremony will take place on May 31 at 9 a.m. PST streamed via Facebook live on the Midway Museum’s Facebook page.

A National Moment of Remembrance will be observed at 3 p.m. PST on May 31.

To boot, a blood drive donation can be made on May 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment at https://www.mysdbb.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/67578

Marketing Director at the USS Midway Museum, Dave Koontz, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the details of the days’ events.