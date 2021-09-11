USS Midway Museum to host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

DOWNTOWN (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum will host a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. at the USS Midway Museum’s Flight Deck, located at 910 Harbor Dr.

The Fire Department of New York Retirees of San Diego, along with the National City Fire Department, the Wounded Warrior Project and the USS Midway Museum have organized the event, which pays tribute to Americans who died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

The memorial ceremony will feature honor guards, U.S. Navy Band, pipe & drum corps, reading of first responder names, tolling of the bells, emergency helicopter flyover, and Harbor Police fireboat water presentation, 21-gun salute and taps.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live at the USS Midway Museum with more details on the event.