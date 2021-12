USS Midway to hold commemorative event to honor Pearl Harbor Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked to the USS Midway Museum associate, Dave Koontz, about the significance of the Midway in WWII and how they honor Pearl Harbor Day in San Diego.

On Tuesday, The USS Midway Museum will honor the anniversary with a commemoration ceremony on the flight deck.

The attack on Pearl Harbor catapulted the United States into World War II, on December 7th 1941.