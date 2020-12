USS Stockdale wins Naval Base San Diego’s annual Holiday Lights Surface Ship competition

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Stockdale (DDG 106) won the Naval Base San Diego’s 2020 Holiday Lights Surface Ship Competition!

The USS Stockdale received over 1,500 votes. Second place went too USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and 3rd place goes to USS Essex (LHD 2).

