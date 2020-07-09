USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to San Diego after deployment to Indo-Pacific region

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The aircraft carrier USS Roosevelt has returned to San Diego from deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations.

More than 6,000 sailors from the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group and embarked Carrier Air Wing deployed in January to perform routine operations in the Indo-Pacific and maintain security in the region.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt sailed over 31,835 nautical miles while deployed.

Welcome back Sailors!