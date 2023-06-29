USWNT Women’s World Cup roster features San Diego Wave stars Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma

The USWNT roster is full of playmakers, including San Diego Wave FC stars Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma.

Morgan now making her fourth World Cup appearance compared to 23-year old Naomi Girma will be making her World Cup debut!

A team mixed with veteran and young talent, the team is set to make an impact this year.

The countdown to the Women’s World Cup begins, as all the action is set to start July 26 for the U.S. when they face the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at Wellington Stadium in New Zealand.