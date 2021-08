Utah Congressman Owens visits San Diego to support Tamika Hamilton for Congress

UTAH (KUSI) – Utah Congressman Burgess Owens is in San Diego supporting Tamika Hamilton who is running for Congress.

Congressman Owens joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss Afghanistan, critical race theory, the U.S.–Mexico border — and football.

The congressman supports border security and is in stark opposition to teaching critical race theory in schools.