Utility line catches fire causing temporary power outages near Old Town

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A dozen residents woke up without power Wednesday after a power line arced and set fire to a utility pole near Old Town, causing a brief outage that affected nearly 300 customers.

The outage was reported just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after the utility line caught fire on Taylor Street, east of Interstate 5, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

A dozen people were still without power Wednesday morning while the pole was being replaced. Repairs were estimated to be completed by noon, according to SDG&E.

About 295 SDG&E customers in the Lindbergh Field, Ocean Beach, Golden Hills, Center City, Balboa Park and Midway areas lost power as San Diego Fire- Rescue Department units doused the burning utility line. Power was restored to a majority of customers by 8:15 p.m.

Interstate 5 was shut down at Old Town Avenue, Washington Street and India Street shortly after the California Highway Patrol reported the utility pole “broken and hanging.”

SDG&E requested that all trains avoid dropping off and picking up passengers in the area. The Green and Blue trolley lines were closed at Old Town Transit Center starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Also, bus services were moved roadside on Taylor Street.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, San Diego MTS had not resumed regular service.