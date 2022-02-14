Vacant unit catches fire in apartment unit in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fire caused extensive damage Monday to a North Park apartment building and displaced one resident, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to heavy smoke and flames coming from an empty, top-level unit in a two-story building at 3805 Wabash Ave. at around 4:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

The damage was confined to one unit that had been vacant for about a week, the department reported.

Fire crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to other apartments, fully dousing the flames after about four hours.

The structure sustained $60,000 worth of damages, with extensive damage to the roof of the apartment of origin, authorities said.

Although the unit was vacant, officials said the American Red Cross was assisting to find housing for one adult displaced by fire damage.

No other information was released.