Vaccinated and boosted Dr. Anthony Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Vaccinated and boosted Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, claiming to be experiencing “mild symptoms.”

81-year-old, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been the face of the Coronavirus response team in the United States. He has been fully vaccinated and double boosted, yet he has still gotten the virus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has repeatedly flip-flopped on many issues since the coronavirus pandemic began, also urged eligible Americans to get vaccinated and get their booster shots.

He claims that he is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative.

