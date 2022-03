Vaccinated and boosted Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19





White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID-19.

Psaki is double vaccinated, and boosted.

She made the announcement via Twitter, adding that she “will be adhering to CDC Guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe.”

Despite testing positive, Psaki thanked the vaccine for only experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

Thanks to the vaccine, I have only experienced mild symptoms. In alignment with White House COVID-19 protocols, I will work from home and plan to return to work in person at the conclusion of a five-day isolation period and a negative test. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022