Vaccinated people have little chance of contracting COVID-19, says Dr. Nanos





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced today that he has tested positive for coronavirus, despite being vaccinated.

The senator then wrote through a series of tweets that he felt like he had a sinus infection, but felt sure he would have worse symptoms had he not gotten vaccinated.

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

Dr. Georgine Nanos of Kind Health Group joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the vaccine’s efficacy.

While still possible, it is extremely unlikely that someone who is vaccinated would die from the delta variant or have extreme symptoms.

It would be like a mild cold or no symptoms at all, added Dr. Nanos.

No vaccine is 100%, but 99.9% is quite good, emphasized Dr. Nanos.