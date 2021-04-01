Vaccination push underway in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local health advocacy organizations and the AMR ambulance company collaborated Thursday to sign up residents for a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Saturday in Barrio Logan, the San Diego neighborhood with the county’s second-highest rate of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Organizers hope to vaccinate 2,000 people in Barrio Logan between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

Leaders of the effort will spoke to volunteers at 9 a.m. Thursday before they fan out into the neighborhood, spreading the word and making vaccination appointments for residents.