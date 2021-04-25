Vaccination site welcomes 500 Sweetwater High School students with Pfizer

NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – An opportunity has presented itself for 500 Sweetwater High School students to get vaccinated on April 29 with Pfizer vaccines, the type recommended for 16 and 17 year olds, explained National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis.

Of course, a parent consent form must be complete, signed, and brought the day of the vaccine clinic.

Many youth were more than willing and signed up quickly, having waited for those around them to get vaccinated first, Mayor Sotelo-Solis said.

Mayor Sotelo-Solis is continuing her 100-day COVID-19 vaccination campaign in National City by now aiming at vaccinating as many youth as possible.