Vaccine pop-up targets the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In partnership with UCSD Health, Pacific Islander Festival Association, API Initiative and the Sons & Daughters of Guam 1,000 Moderna vaccines will be administered this Saturday, April 17th, 8am-3pm.

This free vaccine pop-up is targeting the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities who have a high number of Covid-19 cases in San Diego County. But is open to the public.

The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone 18 years old and above.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-Ins are welcomed.

JoAnn Fields with API Initiative and Jewel Silva, Miss PIFA from the Pacific Islander Festival Association​ joined Good Evening San Diego.