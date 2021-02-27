Vaccine shortage to close Petco Park site again through Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shortage of vaccines will close Petco Park COVID- 19 vaccination super station beginning Saturday and through Tuesday, it was announced Friday, as San Diego County public health officials reported 662 new infections and 11 deaths.

According to UC San Diego Health, which runs the county’s largest vaccine site at Petco Park, county officials are closing the site and all appointments for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be rescheduled. People who were scheduled can check their MyUCSDChart account — the health system’s electronic notification system — or email for details.

It is the third time in as many weeks that the site has had to close due to vaccine shortages.

The closure comes at an inopportune time, as more than 500,000 emergency services, child care and education and food and agriculture workers were scheduled to be able to receive vaccines beginning Saturday.

Of 938,765 vaccine doses the county has received as of Friday, 832,800 have been administered, with more than 8,500 awaiting documentation and 97,400 yet to be administered. Of the county’s population over the age of 16, 20.2% have received at least one dose and 8.7% — or 232,958 people — have been fully inoculated.

Friday’s data increased the cumulative totals in the county to 259,644 cases and 3,271 deaths.

Of 15,987 tests reported by the county, 4% returned positive. The 14- day rolling average remained at 4.4%.

Hospitalizations decreased from 569 on Thursday with 184 people in intensive care beds to 549 hospitalized and 175 in ICU beds Friday. One month ago, there were 1,408 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 408 of whom were in the ICU. There are 53 available, staffed ICU beds in the county.

There were three community outbreaks reported Friday, part of 29 in the past week tied to 116 cases.

On Sunday, a site will open in Lemon Grove, operating from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays and Mondays. The site will be at the Lemon Grove Community Center, 3146 School Lane. When fully operational, the Lemon Grove clinic will be able to administer 500 doses daily.