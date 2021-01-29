Vaccine Super Station coming to North County Sunday





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It was announced Wednesday a new Vaccination Super Station will open in North County on Sunday.

The vaccine distribution site will open on the Cal State San Marcos campus, with the capability to vaccinate up to 5,000 individuals a day with appointments.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, joined Good Evening San Diego to discuss the opening of the new super station and share some advice to get an appointment.

Appointments for that site can be made starting Saturday.

Appointments can be made at www.vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.