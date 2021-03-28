Vaccine updates with Dr. Abisola Olulade





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the nation continues vaccinating the populace and guidelines are quickly changing, Dr. Abisola Olulade from Sharp Rees-Stealy joined KUSI for an update.

Out of the three vaccines currently being distributed in the U.S., the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was the only one to be tested against variants circulating in South Africa and Brazil, Dr. Olulade said.

The doctor also echoed the CDC’s safety advisory that all vaccinated parties are permitted to gather indoors without masks in small numbers, save those who have health risks such as cancer or diabetes.

All California adults will be COVID vaccine eligible starting April 15.