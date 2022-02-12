Valentine’s Day celebrations at Hacienda Casa Blanca in El Cajon





HACIENDA CASA BLANCA, EL CAJON (KUSI) – One El Cajon restaurant will be celebrating Valentine’s Day vibrantly this year — Hacienda Casa Blanca!

A special menu will be available on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, and award winning pianist Jonni Glaser will be performing 5 p.m.-10 p.m. in the dining room as well.

Hacienda Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant is located at 700 N. Johnson Ave. in El Cajon.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the restaurant Saturday morning with more details on the celebrations.