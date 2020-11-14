Valery from Labrador Rescuers looking to be adopted

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Valery was found as a stray on the streets of the Inland Empire.

She had a large golf ball size mass on the top of her head so the shelter designated her as “rescue only”.

Once with Lab Rescuers it was determined that in addition to the mass she also had a urinary tract infection, ear infections in both ears, conjunctivitis, needed to be spayed and was deemed obese at 93lbs.

Valery has now had her mass removed, which required 17 staples in her head, thankfully it was a benign mass and her other medical issues are being addressed.

Valery has a lot of spunk and maybe younger than the shelter estimated 10 years. She has great house manners, loves to go for walks and is great with other dogs.

She would love a home with another dog and a family committed to daily exercise to help her lose those extra pounds.

Labrador Rescuers is also selling calendars as holiday gifts and stocking stuffers on their website labrescuers.org.