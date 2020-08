Valhalla alum Cameron Sisk is making golf headlines one swing at a time

Valhalla alum and ASU junior Cameron Sisk just finished up a trip to the 2020 USGA amateur.

But this wasn’t his first rodeo, Cameron is ranked number 33 in the world amateur rankings and is only getting better.

With accolades like Pac-12 freshman of the year, 3rd team All-American, and more he is hoping to make a name for himself at ASU and become a success in the Pro golf world.