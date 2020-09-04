Valhalla Cross Country to run virtual 5K to honor coach who passed

Tragedy struck Valhalla High School in June of 2018 when their coach, Carter Yarborough passed away in a motorcycle accident in Encinitas.

New head coach Megan Hughes and the other coaches now host a 5K every year in his honor, but due to the Coronavirus the run in 2020 had to go virtual.

You can now run on your own through the Strava App until September 10th to participate.

Any questions you can contact Megan Hughes at mhughes@guhsd.net.