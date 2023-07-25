Valle in Oceanside becomes the 5th San Diego restaurant to earn a Michelin star

Last week Michelin Guide’s 2023 California awards recognition ceremony in Oakland awarded Valle in Oceanside their first star. Roberto Alcocer, the chef and founder of 21-month-old Valle restaurant in Oceanside, earned his first star

Valle is headed by Roberto Alcocer, the chef and founder of 21-month-old Valle restaurant in Oceanside. The modern Mexican tasting-menu restaurant is one of just six California restaurants that earned new stars in 2023. The other five are in Long Beach and Northern California. It becomes the 5th restaurant in San Diego to be awarded a star. Alcocer is from the Baja region and views Valle as an extension of the popular Valle de Guadalupe region.