Valley Center-Pauma Schools Music program present a virtual Veterans Day concert

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Valley Center-Pauma Schools Music program will present a virtual Veteran’s Day concert.

The concert will be posted on the Valley Center High School webpage, vchs.vcpusd.net, for one week, beginning Wednesday, November 11th at 1 p.m.

The concert features the Advanced Concert Band, Jazz Band and Chorus of Valley Center Middle School and the Marching Band, Jazz Band and Choirs of Valley Center High School singing and playing patriotic and jazz music such as “The American Patrol” and “Armed Forces Tribute-the Pride of America!”

Lisa Milam with Valley Center Pauma Music Boosters joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the concert.