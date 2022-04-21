Value of Netflix shares in free fall after report shows loss in subscribers

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Netflix shares took a nosedive Wednesday, falling about 35% just after an earnings report showed the company lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

It’s attributing the loss to competition from other streaming giants, less people watching from home as pandemic restrictions ease — and users sharing passwords.

Social Media Expert Owen Video joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to explain his thoughts on why the streaming giant is losing traction.

