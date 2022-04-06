VAPA Foundation holds 3rd annual ‘Beyond Brilliance’ benefit Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The VAPA Foundation‘s 3rd annual “Beyond Brilliance” benefit event will take place Sunday at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

Proceeds will go towards funding the quality of access to arts education in the San Diego Unified School District.

Russ Sperling, Director of Visual and Performing Arts for SDUSD, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss details of the benefit.

For tickets to the event, click here.