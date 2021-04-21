Variety: Oscar attendees don’t have to wear masks





A Variety exclusive report says “The Academy is not asking Oscar attendees to wear face masks while cameras are rolling during the live ceremony on April 25.”

Variety writer Marc Malkin reported, the Oscars are “being treated as a TV/film production, masks are not required for people on camera, an Academy staffer explained.”

But, the report says the attendees will have to put their masks on during commercial breaks.

This is just another example of everyday Americans being forced and expected to follow rules that the elites and ruling class don’t have too.

One set of rules for celebrities – another for the rest of us. https://t.co/uch6J5ypCt — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) April 21, 2021