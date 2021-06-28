VA’s “Pride In All Who Served” program expands to help LGBTQ+ veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Veterans affairs estimate that there are more than one million LGBTQ+ Veterans.

VA’s “PRIDE In All Who Served” Program aims to reduce health care disparities among LGBTQ+ Veterans by focusing on wellness, increasing social connectedness, and empowering them to engage in VHA services.

In honor of Pride Month, Dr. Tiffany Lange from Veterans Health Administration joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the program.