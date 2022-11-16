Vegan food truck owner charged with arson and insurance fraud





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In October 2021, KUSI News and many other media outlets shared a sad story about a vegan food truck.

The owner, Avonte Hartsfield, then claimed that he would have to permanently close his “Rollin Roots” food truck after a series of what he said were arson attacks against him.

Hartsfield quickly set up a GoFundMe with a $100,000 goal. The GoFundMe description read, “My food truck (Rollin Roots) was burglarized and vandalized multiple times. Throughout the ordeal I’ve had my power chords cut, my office and truck broken into and items stolen, there was a noose hanging from the door to my office, and finally on October 3rd my truck was burned down completely. The police are in the middle of investigating at this time but no witnesses have come forward and there doesn’t look like much hope for holding anyone responsible.”

Harstfield also said the attack on his food truck was a hate crime, as he is black and gay.

But just over a year later, the facts have come out.

Tuesday, Hartsfield was charged with both arson and insurance fraud in connection to the fire that destroyed his food truck.

His GoFundMe raised over $102,000, and is now facing an additional charge of grand theft because of it.

