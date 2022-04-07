Vegetation fire erupts in Miramar, threatening nearby homes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There were major fire concerns in Miramar Ranch as a fire broke out on a hillside around 2:19 pm on Thursday.

It started to feel a lot like summer across parts of San Diego County Thursday, with temperatures expected to push triple-digits in some areas into Friday.

The fire was dangerously close to several homes on top of the hill.

With high temperatures and dry winds, fire teams were on the team ready to aggressively attack the blaze.

As of 4:00 pm the fire was contained and mostly put out, saving the homes alongside the hill.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was on the scene where the fire was raging with more details.

Fire department units have arrived to the fire around 2:19 pm. KUSI's Dan Plante will be live at the scene at 4:00 pm with more details on the vegetation fire. https://t.co/smQAkZpkdL — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 7, 2022